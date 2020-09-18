Richard Garcia Named Head Coach Of A-League's Perth Glory

PERTH, Australia: Former Australia midfielder Richard Garcia has been named head coach of the A-Leagues Perth Glory.

The 39-year-old Garcia takes over from Tony Popovic, who left the club earlier this month to take up the head coaching role at Greek club Xanthi.

Garcia, who was signed to a two-year deal announced Friday, played for West Ham and Hull City in the English Premier League and featured for the Socceroos at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

He played 105 A-League matches with the Melbourne Heart, Sydney FC, and Perth.

Since retiring in 2017, Garcia has worked as an assistant and head coach at the Perth Glory football academy.

