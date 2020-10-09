Richmond Beats St. Kilda To Reach Aussie Rules Semifinals

GOLD COAST, Australia: The Richmond Tigers kicked five goals in the opening quarter and went on to beat the St. Kilda Saints 12.8 (80) to 6.13 (49) and advance to the Australian Football League semifinals for the fourth consecutive year.

Shai Bolton kicked three goals for the Tigers and forward Tom Lynch had a pair of goals and five behinds for 17 points.

Richmond with its self-proclaimed No. 1 fan, Australian tennis player Ash Barty, in the stands advanced to next Friday’s semifinals against first-place Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

On Saturday, Geelong will play Collingwood in another second-round match with the winner to play the Brisbane Lions in the semifinals.

The grand final will be played on Oct. 25 at the Gabba in Brisbane instead of the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground, where nearly all of the leagues championship matches have been played since 1897.

Because of coronavirus restrictions and a second spike of COVID-19 deaths and infections in Melbourne and the rest of Victoria state, the final was moved to Queensland because of the low rate of virus infections in that state.

___

