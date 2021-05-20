Ricochet Comments over Io Shirai, Deletes Tweet after Backlash

Vanity is part of the work when it comes to the wrestling world. If you don’t consider yourself the best, there is no use in being part of the industry. However, this should not come at the cost of putting down your colleague. Some people like WWE superstar Ricochet learn it the hard way.

On Monday night, Ricochet shared the tweet of the WWE account that asked fans to name the best high-flyer in the company presently. With the post, the superstar showed off his pride stating that there is no one who can perform like him.

There’s literally no one who can do what I do and how I do it. But I’ll let y’all discuss. 😎 https://t.co/V7sO848Sxy— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 17, 2021

It’s hard to argue about the fact that Ricochet isn’t the best high flyer. While some of his fans agreed with him, others did not take it well. One WWE fan who took an exception to this tweet suggested that Shirai was a good choice. Though the former United States champion agreed to this, he, however, added that she cannot perform “even half” like him even though he can do “better” of whatever she does. This led to an argument, and the fan responded explaining to Ricochet that there is over “one style of high flying”.

Uhhhh because there's more than one style of high flying sir.— Marissa Lee (@ADTR19961) May 18, 2021

It didn’t seem that the fighter was interested in backing down so he further told his fan that none of the styles is better than his. While the fan agreed with his statement, she still stuck to her words that Shirai was also a great high flyer.

Following this social media banter, naturally, some fans expressed unhappiness over the way Ricochet stirred the pot by slandering former NXT Women’s champion. Eventually, after receiving a lot of backlash from fans, he deleted the tweet.

This why wrestler get stuck in there mind card spots the was proudly working out a gimmick to us on tv or somthing yall had to mess it up thinking its wat he really thinks— JerMaJesty (@JerMaJesty1986) May 18, 2021

A shell of his former Indy self and Be a jobber with a middling career with no upward mobility and afraid to leave the security of the wwe?— iz (@ish07444363) May 18, 2021

The RAW superstar has worked with WWE Main Event matches, for the most part this year, but on May 16, he lost to WWE United States champion, Sheamus during a WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff pre-show. In the next night’s RAW, he again lost a no-title match to Sheamus.

