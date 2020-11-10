News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Righty Dereck Rodríguez Signs Minor-league Deal With Rockies

Righthander Dereck Rodrguez has signed a minorleague contract with the Colorado Rockies that includes an invitation to spring training.

DENVER: Right-hander Dereck Rodrguez has signed a minor-league contract with the Colorado Rockies that includes an invitation to spring training.

The 28-year-old Rodrguez is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodrguez.

Dereck Rodrguez appeared in 51 games over three seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He compiled a 12-15 record with a 4.27 ERA before being designated for assignment by the Giants on Aug. 26. He was claimed five days later off waivers by Detroit before recently becoming a free agent.

Rodrguez made his major league debut at Coors Field on May 29, 2018. He allowed four runs, one earned, over 3 1/3 innings. He also had an RBI double off Kyle Freeland.

Rodrguez was originally a sixth-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2011.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  First Published: November 10, 2020, 5:06 IST
