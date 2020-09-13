SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Ring, Tinnerholm Help NYCFC Beat Cincinnati, Extend Streak

Ring, Tinnerholm Help NYCFC Beat Cincinnati, Extend Streak

Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC's 21 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

HARRISON, N.J.: Alexander Ring and Anton Tinnerholm scored in New York City FC’s 2-1 victory over FC Cincinnati on Saturday night.

New York City (5-5-1) is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

Ring slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by Gary Mackay-Steven and beat charging goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton to open the scoring in the 39th minute.

Tinnerholm put away a volley from outside the area to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Jess Medina’s corner kick was deflected in the center of the box and Tinnerholm blasted a left-footer inside the near post.

Brandon Vzquez put away his own rebound in the 74th minute for Cincinnati (2-6-3), which has lost back-to-back games and is winless in its last six.

  • First Published: September 13, 2020, 6:54 AM IST
