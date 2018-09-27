GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rishank Devadiga Named Captain of PKL Side UP Yoddhas

Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddhas named raider Rishank Devadiga as its captain for the sixth edition of the tournament, starting on November 2.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rishank Devadiga Named Captain of PKL Side UP Yoddhas
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Greater Noida: Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddhas named raider Rishank Devadiga as its captain for the sixth edition of the tournament, starting on November 2.

The launch ceremony was attended by UP sports minister Chetan Chauhan and players from the squad among others.

"Given Uttar Pradesh's rich history in the sport of Kabaddi it was befitting for UP to have a team in the league and I am glad that the GMR Group recognised this opportunity," said Chauhan.

The team is being coached by former national player Jasvir Singh. Jasvir is a former Asian Games Gold medallist and was a part of the national squad that won the World Cup in 2016.

Devadiga leads the 19-member squad of the UP Yoddha team, which consists of seven raiders, eight Defenders and four all-rounders.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...