Rishank Devadiga Named Captain of PKL Side UP Yoddhas
Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddhas named raider Rishank Devadiga as its captain for the sixth edition of the tournament, starting on November 2.
Greater Noida: Pro Kabaddi League team UP Yoddhas named raider Rishank Devadiga as its captain for the sixth edition of the tournament, starting on November 2.
The launch ceremony was attended by UP sports minister Chetan Chauhan and players from the squad among others.
"Given Uttar Pradesh's rich history in the sport of Kabaddi it was befitting for UP to have a team in the league and I am glad that the GMR Group recognised this opportunity," said Chauhan.
The team is being coached by former national player Jasvir Singh. Jasvir is a former Asian Games Gold medallist and was a part of the national squad that won the World Cup in 2016.
Devadiga leads the 19-member squad of the UP Yoddha team, which consists of seven raiders, eight Defenders and four all-rounders.
