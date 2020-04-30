Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: From Vijender Singh to Virat Kohli, Condolences Pour in

The demise of Rishi Kapoor has left his fans and followers shattered across the world. The actor lost his life at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. People from the sports fraternity, much like all others in the country, are mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express grief on the actor's demise. He said, "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace".





2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik uploaded a picture of Rishi Kapoor with the caption, "Heartbreaking. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor"



Boxer Vijender Singh too expressed sorrow on social media. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, "Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji Saddened with shocking news. Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor"





Ace Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi tweeted a broken heart emoji.



Expressing his grief, cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a photo of young Rishi Kapoor. In a post, he said, "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti !"





Other renowned sports personalities too have mourned his death:



Oh my god, waking up to read Mr. Rishi Kapoor passing away. Such a tragedy. Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) April 30, 2020









Woke up with this very sad news @chintskap is no more #RIPRishikapoor ji ?? Condolence to the family..

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2020







Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. My Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) April 30, 2020









Very very sad to hear about the passing away of Rishi ji. I grew up watching his movies and he was always very gracious when we met over the years. May his soul Rest in Peace. My heartfelt condolences to Neetu ji, Ranbir and the whole Kapoor family. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 30, 2020







Woke up to this sad news....May his soul rest in peace .. we will miss u sir . #RishiKapoor — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 30, 2020