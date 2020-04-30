SPORTS

2-MIN READ

Rishi Kapoor Passes Away at 67: From Vijender Singh to Virat Kohli, Condolences Pour in

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's death was mourned by the entire sporting fraternity as they took to social media to offer their condolences.

The demise of Rishi Kapoor has left his fans and followers shattered across the world. The actor lost his life at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. People from the sports fraternity, much like all others in the country, are mourning the loss of the legendary actor.

Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express grief on the actor's demise. He said, "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace".


2016 Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik uploaded a picture of Rishi Kapoor with the caption, "Heartbreaking. Rest in peace sir #RishiKapoor"

Boxer Vijender Singh too expressed sorrow on social media. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, "Another great versatile actor left us today #RishiKapoor Ji Saddened with shocking news. Condolences to his family #RIPRishiKapoor"


Ace Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi tweeted a broken heart emoji.

Expressing his grief, cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a photo of young Rishi Kapoor. In a post, he said, "Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti !"


Other renowned sports personalities too have mourned his death:









