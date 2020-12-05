Ritu Phogat Beats Jomary Torres in ONE Championship, Extends Unbeaten Pro MMA Record

Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title. The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines' Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship (ONE) at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

"I am constantly pushing my boundaries in the circle and the match with Jomary bore witness to the same. Although this was not an easy match, I know I have bigger challenges to combat in future," Ritu was quoted as saying in a release.

It's 4-0. Your love,support and prayers all worked . I can't thank enough, my coaches, my team,my country, for believing in me and supporting me throughout my journey so far. It's a team effort and I am enjoying my run. I promise to carry the same momentum to 2021 pic.twitter.com/P2CniPfu8y — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 5, 2020

"My next focus is securing the top spot at the ONE Women's Atomweight Grand Prix tournament and I am working relentlessly to bring the glory home."