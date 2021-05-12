Ritu Phogat is Flexing Her Wrestling Muscle Ahead of Match Against 'Killer Bee'

Indian mixed martial arts star Ritu Phogat is banking on her wrestling experience to pay off as she prepares to take on veteran Vietnamese-American star Bi “Killer Bee" Nguyen in an explosive mixed martial arts fight.

Ritu is slated to face Nguyen at ONE: DANGAL, a tape-delayed event. The match will be broadcasted on May 15 at 3:30 pm (IST).

Heading into the atom weight fight, Ritu, popularly known as the “The Indian Tigress", on Monday revealed her game plan. The 26-year-old wants to exploit Nguyen’s lack of experience in wrestling and finish her off on the mat.

“I think that Bi’s weakness is that her wrestling is not as strong and so my strength will be her weakness. Because of my wrestling history, I should be able to take Bi down effectively and I should be able to finish her off," Ritu said in an official statement.

In February 2019, Ritu made the announcement that she is leaving wrestling for the mixed-martial arts. Ritu, who comes from a famous wrestling family of Haryana, made her debut in ONE Championship two years ago. Ever since her debut, Ritu has maintained a perfect record as she impeccably battered her first four opponents. On the other hand, Nguyen looked out of form in recent encounters.

The Indian star accepted that her Vietnamese-American foe poses a threat to her winning streak but she is confident about handing Nguyen heartbreak.

“Bi is a great fighter because she is more experienced. I have studied all her previous matches and her standing game has been extremely strong," Ritu said, before adding, “It will be a great watch for fans as it will allow them to find out if wrestling or striking gets the upper hand in this match," she added.

Ritu further stressed that she wants to focus on her game plan and she would be prepared for any challenge that “Killer Bee" would throw her way. Ritu is also excited to show showcase her new moves to the fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here