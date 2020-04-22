SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Ritu Phogat Keeping Busy With Yoga, Movies And Books Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Singapore

Ritu Phogat (Photo Credit: @PhogatRitu)

Ritu Phogat (Photo Credit: @PhogatRitu)

Ritu Phogat is spending time away from her family whilst in Singapore exploring new things to keep herself busy during the coronavirus lockdown period.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Singapore: While most athletes across the globe are spending their time at home in the absence of active sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, India's star athlete and ONE Championship fighter Ritu Phogat is spending time away from her family whilst in Singapore exploring new things to keep herself busy during the lockdown period.

The 25-year-old Phogat, who put forth a gutsy showing against experienced opponent Wu Chiao Chen of China, registering her second Championship win last February has been taking this opportunity to work on her skills, while also doing yoga to improve her mental toughness. She trains for around three and a half hours a day.

"With the lockdown in progress, going out of my home is not an option. Which is why I've created a schedule and I stick to it along with a workout regime at home right from the basic exercises like running on the treadmill, lifting weights to utilizing the ropes and punching bags to get better strength and stamina. I have also been indulging in yoga, since I moved my base to Singapore to better my mental toughness," the 2016 Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler said.

Apart from her daily training routine, Phogat spends her free time reading books and watching movies.

"Whatever time I have after training, I spend it reading and watching movies. Currently, I'm hooked to ‘The Secret.' Normally I don't get much time for myself but this lockdown has given me ample amounts of that. Apart from reading, I've also been watching a lot of movies, and sports documentaries like ‘The Champions.' This is probably the first time in my life that I am watching so many movies," Phogat added.

The daughter of legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat, Ritu is working hard to achieve her dream of becoming India's first mixed martial arts world champion. But she also feels that being away from family is not easy during these challenging times.

