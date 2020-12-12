Ritu Phogat's Tweet About Menstruation Receives Mixed Reaction from Netizens

Ace wrestler Ritu Phogat has made a statement on Twitter. In her post, she has written, "Bleeding every month on your period is so ugh!". The statement is certainly something that the majority of the women would resonate with. Ever since the tweet has been posted all kinds of reactions have been pouring in from the netizens.

Bleeding every month on your period is so ugh! ??????????? — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) December 12, 2020

Many users have reacted to the post asking what is the need to tweet about this. Some people have mentioned how one should know the way of dealing with it and how periods are a part of feminine identity. Quite a few users have also mentioned that they are in awe of women for being so brave.

Here is a look at some of the many reactions:

Women are real warriors of this universe ?? — Santosh kumar (@santoshNITald) December 12, 2020

?? ??????? ?? ??? ??, ???? ?????? ?? ??????? ??? ???? ?? ?????? ????? ???? ?? ??? ?????? ?? ?? !???? ?? ?? ??????? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ???? ????? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??????? — Jp Choudhary (@JpChoudhary705) December 12, 2020

I respect, but is it necessary to tweet? — Rawat Mukesh Singh (@mukeshsinghmnp) December 12, 2020

You gotta be tough to be a mma champ in ONE FC or UFC, Ritu ???? — ???????? ?? (@stargazer109) December 12, 2020

You can manage it your way (if you’ve pills) — Anamika Ghosh (@joygossain) December 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Ritu Phogat recently beat Philippines' Jomary Torres in the ONE Championship: Big Bang Promotion from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The ace wrestler has been wanting to be India's first world champion in the field of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). The current belt holder, Angela Lee, in the atomweight division (52.2 kgs) announced that she is pregnant. As a result, the ONE Championships are going to be putting the belt up for grabs in an eight-person Grand Prix in 2021.

ALSO READ | I Want to Help build MMA in India, Says Ritu Phogat

Ritu's recent win against Jomary should be a plus point in her favour for the consideration of the tournament. Ritu in one of her interviews had also mentioned that she has been working hard in the lockdown period so that she can make it to the top eight girls who are going to be a part of the championship.

Ritu had also previously mentioned that her training in the past seven to eight months has helped her become a more rounded fighter. Presently, she is training at Evolve, the MMA Academy in Singapore.