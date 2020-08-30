SPORTS

Rizzo Homers Twice, Darvish Keeps Winning As Cubs Beat Reds

Yu Darvish scattered seven hits over six innings, Anthony Rizzo homered twice and the Chicago Cubs snapped a threegame skid with a 30 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

CINCINNATI: Nick Castellanos raced home on Craig Kimbrel’s third wild pitch of the seventh inning, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a doubleheader sweep by topping the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Saturday night.

Cincinnati took advantage of another rough performance by Kimbrel (0-1), who got off to a tough start this year before stringing together five consecutive scoreless appearances. The right-hander threw half of his 22 pitches for strikes in his shaky outing against the Reds.

Curt Casali reached on a leadoff walk before Freddy Galvis pinch-ran for the catcher. After Mark Payton struck out swinging, Castellanos walked and Aristides Aquino hit a tying RBI single.

Another wild pitch and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Mike Moustakas, who struck out swinging. But Kimbrel threw a wild pitch while facing rookie Jos Garca, bringing home the winning run.

Joel Kuhnel (1-0) pitched the ninth for the win.

  • First Published: August 30, 2020, 4:47 AM IST
