'RK Has My Heart': When Table Tennis Star Manika Batra Met Ranbir Kapoor

India’s table tennis powerhouse Manika Batra is a celebrity in her own right but she recently had a fangirl moment herself. Upon meeting Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the athlete initially wanted to treasure the moment privately. Yet experiencing the Bollywood star’s humility, Manika could not help but share the moment on her social media. She wanted to let their fans know that the actor is more than his stardom. She shared a snap of herself with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram handle. While the details of their conversation remain unclear, Manika shared that Ranbir was keen to know about the professional career.

“At first, I didn’t want to post this and wanted to keep it to myself as this moment is precious to me. But then I thought people should know how generous and kind this man is. We spoke about my game. He was curious about my height (he said-aapko toh zyaada bend hota padta hoga khelte hue as you have a great height ) and so on. RK has my heart. Thank you for making me feel so comfortable. Always been a fan of your acting, but now I’m a fan of your kind, intellectual and fun traits!!” Manika Batra wrote in the caption.

In the photo, Batra was seen donning a white turtle-neck top which she layered with a zebra-print jacket and high-waist trousers. She completed her look with a statement cap and bag. Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a puffer jacket, cargo pants, and a beret cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manika 👑 (@manikabatra.15)

In terms of work, Ranbir Kapoor who last shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra has teamed up with Shraddha Kapoor for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Post this, he will feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Meanwhile, Manika Batra recently attained her career-best 33rd spot in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) women’s singles world rankings. Batra scripted this feat after securing an impressive show at the WTT Contender in Doha last month.

Manika Batra had registered a 3-2 win against Choi Hyojoo of South Korea in the quarter-finals to advance into the next stage of the WTT Doha Contender. Batra’s sensational run in Doha ultimately came to an end after she suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of China’s Zhang Rui. After losing the first game, the star Indian table tennis player completed a brave comeback to win the second one. However, the 27-year-old failed to carry forward the momentum and lost the third game to crash out of the event.

Last year, Manika Batra had become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Asian Cup. The Delhi-born paddler had defeated the then World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the playoff to claim a historic bronze medal in November last year.

