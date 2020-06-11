RL vs BBG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Basketball Club Bamberg will put in their best efforts to win the upcoming match against Reisen Ludwigsburg in the Basketball Bundesliga 2020 tournament match on June 12. The RL vs BBG Bundesliga Basketball 2020 outing will be played at Audi Dome, in Munich, Germany. The match between Ludwigsburg and Bamberg is scheduled to begin at midnight, 12 am on Friday.

Ludwigsburg are currently at 2nd standing with 34 points in their kitty from 21 matches played so far. The team have won 17 matches out of 21, with scoring a victory in the last two outings played after the coronavirus lockdown. They won the last clash against Fraport Skyliners by 80-77.

Bamberg, on the other hand, are at the 7th standing with 24 points that they have scored in 21 matches. With 12 victories in the season so far. They lost their last match against Alba Berlin by 91-98.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg: FSL vs RAV Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg, RL vs BBG Dream11 Point Guard: Marcos Knight

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg, RL vs BBG Dream11 Shooting Guard: Nick Weiler-Babb, Retin Obasohan

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg, RL vs BBG Dream11 Small Forward: Jordan Crawford, Tre McLean

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg, RL vs BBG Dream11 Power Forward: Thomas Wimbush II

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg vs Bamberg, RL vs BBG Dream11 Centre: Cameron Jackson

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Riesen Ludwigsburg Probable Lineup vs Bamberg: Thomas Wimbush II, Marcos Knight, Jaleen Smith, Nick Weiler-Babb, Cameron Jackson

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Bamberg Probable Lineup vs Riesen Ludwigsburg: Retin Obasohan, Jordan Crawford, Kameron Taylor, Tre McLean, Elias Harris