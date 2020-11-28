RM vs ALA Dream11Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will resume their La Liga campaign as they welcome Deportivo Alaves at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Sunday, November 29.

Zinedine Zidane’s side of late have stumbled in the La Liga. The Los Blancos will look to return to winning ways in the home league as they head into the Sunday fixture losing 4-1 at Valencia and a 1-1 draw against Villareal. They have won five, drawn two and lost two of their nine La Liga matches this term to occupy fourth spot in the table with 17 points.

On the other hand, Deportivo Alaves have won two, drawn four and lost four of their 10 league matches this season to sit 15th in the La Liga table. They are just three points outside of the relegation zone, however, the Basque visitors remain unbeaten in their last four games in the Spanish League. They held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw, followed by a similar score against Levante and a recent 2-2 thrilling draw against Valencia.

Real Madrid have seven wins against Deportivo Alaves’ one in the head-to-head games. Their latest fixture in June this year ended in a 2-1 win for the Los Blancos.

The La Liga 2020-21 match between Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid is scheduled to kick-off at 01:30am, IST, on Sunday.

La Liga 2020-21 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde are set to miss the game against Deportivo Alaves. While availability of Karim Benzema and Alvaro Odriozola remains doubtful.

Deportivo Alaves will have to do without the services of Burgui, Pere Pons. Whereas, captain Manu Garcia has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be in isolation.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves: RM vs ALA Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Captain: Mariano Diaz

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Vice-Captain: Dani Carvajal

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Defenders: Florian Lejeune, Dani Carvajal, Victor Laguardia

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Midfielders: Rodrigo Battaglia, Isco, Tomas Pina

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alaves Dream11 Strikers: Lucas Perez, Vinicius Jr

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Deportivo Alaves: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Martin Odegaard, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs ALA, Deportivo Alaves possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Fernando Pacheco (GK); Ximo Navarro, Victor Laguardia, Florian Lejeune, Ruben Duarte; Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Rodrigo Battaglia, Luis Rioja; Lucas Perez, Joselu