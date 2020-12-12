RM vs ATL Dream11 Team La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
RM vs ATL, Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / RM vs ATL Dream11 Best Picks / RM vs ATL Dream11 Captain / RM vs ATL Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 12, 2020, 15:23 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Spanish champions Real Madrid will welcome local rivals Atletico Madrid in their derby at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real has tasted success in Europe this week after defeating Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach in their final UEFA Champions League group stage game to go to the knockout round.
Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid is certainly the team to beat in the La Liga this season. They beat Red Bull Salzburg 2-0 on Wednesday in their last UEFA Champions League group stage game.
In 47 head-to-head matches between both the sides, Real Madrid have the edge – they have won 24 games and have lost 10 while 13 matches have ended in a draw.
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Captain: Karim Benzema
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Vice-Captain: Luis Suarez
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Midfielders Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Saul
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Strikers: Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, Karim Benzema
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Real Madrid probable starting XI vs Atletico Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior
RM vs ATL La Liga, Dream11 Atletico Madrid probable starting XI vs Real Madrid: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Felipe, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix