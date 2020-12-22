RM vs BER Dream11 Predictions, EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Fourth-placed Real Madird will host 13th ranked Alba Berlin in the EuroLeague Basketball 2020 fixture on Wednesday, December 23, at the WiZink Center, in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid had a good run in the EuroLeague 2020 with 10 wins and five losses from the 15 games played so far. The Spanish team sit among the top four with such figures. They now enter the fixture on a three-match winning spree against Zenit, Panathinaikos and Olympiacos.

On the other hand, visitors Alba Berlin are currently placed 13 in the EuroLeague 2020 standings with six wins and eight defeats from 14 games. They too won their last three games in the Euro campaign comfortably. The German side won against Fenerbahce, Crvena zveza and Panathinaikos.

The EuroLeague Basketball match between Real Madrid and Alba Berlin is scheduled start at 01:30 am IST.

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there will be no live broadcast of the EuroLeague Basketball matches by any network in India. However, viewers can catch the live streaming action on the FanCode app.

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin: Match Details

Wednesday, December 23 - 01.30am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the WiZink Center, in Madrid, Spain.

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin: Dream11 Team Prediction

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Dream11 Point Guard: Maodo Lo, Sergio Llull

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jonas Mattisseck

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Dream11 Small Forward: Alberto Abalde

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Dream11 Power Forward: Trey Thompkins, Luke Sikma

RM vs BER EuroLeague Basketball 2020, Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin Dream11 Centre: Johannes Thiemann, Walter Tavares

RM vs BER EuroLeague 2020, probable starting five for Alba Berlin vs Real Madrid: Sergio Llull, Alberto Abalde, Walter Tavares, Trey Thompkins, Jaycee Carroll

RM vs BER EuroLeague 2020, probable starting five for Real Madrid vs Alba Berlin: Maodo Lo, Jonas Mattisseck, Luke Sikma, Niels Giffey, Johannes Thiemann