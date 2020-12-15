RM vs BIL Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will look to extend their winning momentum when they take on Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on Wednesday in La Liga. They are currently third on the points table and are just behind rivals Atletico Madrid. It was a superb last week for them as they chalked up three impressive wins – they beat Sevilla 1-0, Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 and then zipped past Atletico Madrid 2-0. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao will be played at 2:30 am.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, squandered an advantage when they drew their last fixture against Valencia 2-2.

Real Madrid hold a clear advantage in all the matches between the sides as they have won 14 of the last 20 with five draws. Although Madrid have not found it easy against the ‘smaller’ sides this season, they have enough depth to manage a win in home conditions.

RM vs BIL La Liga, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

RM vs BIL La Liga, Dream11 Real Madrid probable starting XI vs Athletic Bilbao: Thibaut Courtois (GK); Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho, Marcelo; Fede Valverde, Casemiro, Isco; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

RM vs BIL La Liga, Dream11 Athletic Bilbao probable starting XI vs Real Madrid: Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Oscar de Marcos; Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga; Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre