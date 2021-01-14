RM vs BIL Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Super Cup 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways and to book a place in the Supercopa de Espana finals when they take on Athletic Bilbao at La Rosaleda this week.

Real Madrid have not been too good in the recent weeks – they have failed to win two out of their last four matches in La Liga. In their most recent fixture against Osasuna ended in a goalless draw.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are looking to find their groove under new manager Marcelino. In their first match under the new boss, Barcelona beat them 3-2 in an entertaining match.

For Real Madrid, Luka Jovic and Dani Carvajal are fit, but they might not feature in this match. Also, Eden Hazard, Mariano Diaz, and Martin Odegaard are all doubtful for this match.

Athletic Bilbao will be without the services of Peru Nolaskoain, who is currently injured and will not be able to play a part this week. At the same time, Yeray Alvarez has recovered from his knock but might not get the nod to start in this match.

RM vs BIL Spanish Super Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Real Madrid probable line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal; Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

RM vs BIL Spanish Super Cup 2020-21, Dream11 Athletic Bilbao probable line-up vs Real Madrid: Unai Simon; Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez; Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia, Iker Muniain; Asier Villalibre