RM vs CAZ Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Defending champions Real Madrid will roll out the carpet for Cadiz in the La Liga 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, October 17. The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadiz fixture will be hosted at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain. In the previous week, Real Madrid kept a clean sheet with a 2-0 win over Levante. Right now, they are leading the chart with 10 points from four matches and will look to further strengthen their position.

Whereas Cadiz, in their last outing, played a 1-1 draw with Granada. Cadiz are 10th on the table with seven points.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Cadizfixture is 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

RM vs CAZ La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Cadiz Live Streaming

Real Madrid vs Cadiz match will not be telecasted in India. Viewers can watch the live streaming on the league’s official Facebook page.

RM vs CAZ La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Match Details

October 17 – 10:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 team for Real Madrid vs Cadiz

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Captain: Benzema

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Vice-Captain: Kroos

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Goalkeeper: Courtois

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Defenders: Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos , Mari

La Liga 2020-21, RM vs CAZ Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Cadiz Strikers: Negredo Asensio, Benzema

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Cadiz: Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema

La Liga 2020-21 Cadiz possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: Ledesma, Akapo, Mauro, Cala, Espino, Mari, Jonsson, Sanchez, Fernandez, Pombo, Negredo