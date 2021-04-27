RM vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s UEFA Champions League 2020-21 between Real Madrid and Chelsea: Real Madrid and Chelsea will lock horns at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Wednesday in the first leg of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League semi-final. Real Madrid have not been too convincing in La Liga, but they have been brilliant in the Champions League. They find themselves in the semi-finals after having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach and Liverpool.

On the other hand, Chelsea made it through the group stages after beating Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, they were made to sweat by FC Porto but they just had enough in the bank to secure a spot in the semi-final clash.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will be chuffed with the return of Toni Kroos after he missed the last two matches with an injury. However, they will be will not be able to avail the services of Sergio Ramos, Federico Valverde, and Lucas Vazquez.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have a fully fit squad to choose from. The only absentee with be midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

RM vs CHE Live Streaming

Most of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches will be telecast on Sony Network. While live streaming will also be available on its digital application SonyLIV.

RM vs CHE Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, April 28 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

RM vs CHE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eden Hazard

Vice-Captain: Timo Werner

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Eder Militao, Nacho, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Casemiro, Toni Kroos, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount

Strikers: Eden Hazard, Timo Werner

RM vs CHE Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Nacho; Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell; Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here