RM vs CV Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid are two points behind Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2020-21 table and will look to make some ground in the match against Celta Vigo on Saturday night.

Madrid come into the match after drawing 1-1 with Elche on Wednesday night. Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been brilliant this season and they won their last match over Huesca 2-1. Celta are currently eighth on the points table and they are now, three points below Sevilla in fourth place. They have not lost any of their last six matches – they have won five of these matches.

Real Madrid will be without Rodrygo Goes – he picked up an injury last month. On the other hand, Sergio Ramos too has been omitted from the squad after he did not train with the 23-man squad.

The visitors will go into this match with the fully-expected side – this means Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina and Denis Suarez should be in the first XI.

RM vs CV Premier League, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

RM vs CV Premier League, Dream11 Real Madrid probable line-up vs Celta Vigo: Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

RM vs CV Premier League, Dream11 Celta Vigo probable line-up vs Real Madrid: Ruben Blanco, Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Brais Mendez, Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Santi Mina