RM vs FCB Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

This match between Real Madrid and Barcelona might well decide the side that goes all the way to clinch the La Liga title this season. The El Clasico is highly anticipated and both sides will need to be at their best if they have to keep their hopes alive of winning the season.

Real Madrid will come into this match brimming high with confidence after they smashed Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week. They are three points clear of Atletico Madrid.

On the other hand, Barcelona have been an in-form team in La Liga even though they are dumped out of the Champions League.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Barcelona game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

Sunday, April 11- 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

