RM vs GCN Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria - Playing V, Basketball

Real Madrid will play Gran Canaria in the regular season of the oncoming Spanish Liga ACB on Thursday, June 18. The Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Spanish Liga ACB match will be played at the Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis. The Spanish Liga RM vs GCN match is schedule to begin at 10pm IST tonight.

This will be the first match for both the teams after the coronavirus lockdown hiatus of around 100 days. In the Spanish Liga regular score table, Real Madrid are placed second with 18 victories and five loses. The team defeated Zaragoza by 92-70 in the previous outing.

On the other hand, Gran Canaria, are at the 11th standing on the league table. With 11 victories and loses each, they faced a loss in the last outing against Zaragoza by 61-82.

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria: RM vs GCN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Spanish Liga ACB RM vs GCN, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Dream11 Point Guard: Facundo Campazzo

Spanish Liga ACB RM vs GCN, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Dream11 Shooting Guard: Rudy Fernandez, Demonte Harper

Spanish Liga ACB RM vs GCN, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Dream11 Small Forward: Gabriel Deck, Javier Beiran

Spanish Liga ACB RM vs GCN, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Dream11 Power Forward: Trey Thompkins, John Shurna

Spanish Liga ACB RM vs GCN, Real Madrid vs Gran Canaria Dream11 Centre: Ioannis Bourousis

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid possible starting lineup vs Gran Canaria: Trey Thompkins, Gabriel Deck, Walter Tavares, Facundo Campazzo, Rudy Fernandez

Spanish Liga ACB Gran Canaria possible starting lineup vs Real Madrid: John Shurna, Javier Beiran, Matt Costello, Ioannis Bourousis, Demonte Harper