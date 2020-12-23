RM vs GRD Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Granada Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid have been on the winning spree for the last four matches that they have played in the La Liga 2020-21 league. Most recently Zinedine Zidane’s team defeated Eibar by a scoreline of 3-1. The upcoming La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Granada match is scheduled for Thursday, December 24, at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The match will commence from 12:15 AM IST.

Real Madrid are at the second place in the La Liga currently with 29 points, three behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, though Atletico have a game in hand. Zidane’s side has notched some good performances and are slowly hitting for,

Granada have also performed fairly decently this season. They have 21 points from 13 matches. Much like Real Madrid, Granada too were on the winning side of their latest match against Real Betis. Granada defeated Real Betis by 2-0 on December 20.

La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Granada: Live Streaming

Real Madrid vs Granada live stream will be available on Facebook. La Liga's official Facebook page will stream the game at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, December 24.

La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Granada: Match Details

The game between Real Madrid and Granada will commence from 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, December 24. The outing will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

RM vs GRD La Liga 2020-21 Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Granada

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Captain: Karim Benzema

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Vice-Captain: Luka Modric

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Goalkeeper: Rui Silva

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Domingos Duarte

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Luis Milla

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Granada Strikers: Karim Benzema, Roberto Soldado

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD, Real Madrid probable lineup vs Granada: Thibaut Courtois; Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Junior, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

La Liga 2020-21 RM vs GRD, Granada probable lineup vs Real Madrid: Rui Silva; German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Carlos Neva, Dimitri Foulquier; Maxime Gonalons, Luis Milla, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez