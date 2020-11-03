RM vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In the upcoming match of UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Real Madrid will be squaring off against Inter Milan. The fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4. The match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The two teams are in bad shape at present. Currently, Real Madrid are at the last spot of the Group B point table while Inter Milan are placed on the second last spot. As of now, Real Madrid have a single point from two matches. Inter Milan, on the contrary, have been a part of two draw matches and have a total of two points.

The latest fixture for both Real Madrid and Inter Milan ended in a draw. On October 28, Real Madrid faced Monchengladbach and both sides ended up scoring two goals each. Inter Milan, on the other hand, squared off against Shakhtar Donetsk. Both sides did not score any goals leading to a draw match. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Inter Milan will commence from 1:30 AM IST.

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Captain: Benzema

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan vice captain: Ramos

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan goalkeeper: Courtois

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Defenders: Ramos, Varane, Hakimi, De Vrij

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Brozovic, Vidal

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Dream11 prediction for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan strikers: Benzema, Martinez

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Real Madrid probable lineup vs Inter Milan: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard.

RM vs INT UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Inter Milan probable lineup vs Real Madrid: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D'Ambrosio, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Achraf Hakimi, Marcelo Brozovic, Arturo Vidal, Ashley Young, Nicolo Barella, Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic.