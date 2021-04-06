RM vs LIV Dream11 Predictions, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid and Liverpool, two of the most successful sides in Europe, will take on each other in the Spanish capital as Real the former welcome Liverpool in what will be their first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Real Madrid come into this match after having only flattered to deceive in La Liga, but they have an impressive squad and have the pedigree to set the ball rolling as far as the UEFA Champions League is concerned.

However, they will be without Sergio Ramos who sustained an injury when he was Spain during the international break. Also, Dani Carvajal and Federico Valverde have been injured and will miss this match against Liverpool.

Liverpool also continue to fight with a number of injured players. Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip are all out injured for this match. Also, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, and Caoimhin Kelleher will not be able to take part in this fixture owing to their respective injuries.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Liverpool game will commence at 12:30 AM IST.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool match will telecast on Sony Sports network. Viewers can also live stream on Sony LIV app.

Wednesday, April 07– 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-captain: Mohamed Salah

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah

Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim BenzemaAlisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Ozan Kabak, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah