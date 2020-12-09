RM vs MON Dream11 Team UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will welcome Borussia Monchengladbach to the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday in what will be their last UEFA Champions League group stage game. The side comes into this game after they won their last game against Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga.

Borussia Monchengladbach, on the other hand, had to be content with a 2-2 against Freiburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

The reverse fixture between the two sides was played almost two months ago at the Borussia-Park – a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Real Madrid are grappling with a number of injuries and they will have to do without the services of Belgian winger Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal as well as Uruguay international Federico Valverde.

There are injury concerns in the Borussia Monchengladbach camp as they will be without centre-back Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini and German midfielder Jonas Hofmann.

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Borussia Monchengladbach fixture will kick off at 1:30 am.

RM vs MON Dream11 Team

captain: Karim Benzema

vice-captain: Vinicius Junior

goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

defenders: Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter

midfielders: Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric

strikers: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Marcus Thuram

Real Madrid probable line-up vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Borussia Monchengladbach probable line-up vs Real Madrid: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Tony Jantschke, Oscar Wendt, Denis Zakaria, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Valentino Lazaro, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram