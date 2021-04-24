RM vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga 2020-21 between Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Real Madrid will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in La Liga 2020-21 when they continue their domestic campaign at home against high-flying Real Betis on Sunday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid, who are currently at the top of the La Liga table, will enter the match off the back of a 3-0 victory at Cadiz on Wednesday. Betis placed fifth are level on points with sixth-placed Villarreal and played in a goalless draw against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The La Liga 2020-21 RM vs RB match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Team News, Injury Update

Real Madrid will be without the services of Lucas Vazquez, Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy through injury, while Federico Valverde will miss the fixture as he is recovering from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Real Betis have no injury concerns, but will be unable to field Nebil Fekir due to the red card that he picked up against Athletic Bilbao.

RM vs RB Live Streaming

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India. However, fans can keep track of live scores from the social media accounts of both teams.

RM vs RB Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, April 25 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

RM vs RB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Toni Kroos

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Raphael Varane, Aissa Mandi, Ferland Mendy, Victor Ruiz

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Aitor Ruibal

RM vs RB Probable XIs

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Nacho, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Vinícius Junior, Rodrygo

Real Betis: Joel Robles (GK), Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Juan Miranda, Emerson, Nabil Fekir, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Lorenzo Moron, Aitor Ruibal, Diego Lainez

