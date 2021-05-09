RM vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for tomorrow’s La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Sevilla:

The Spanish champions Real Madrid will next take on Sevilla in their next La Liga match on Monday at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real Madrid are coming into the match after losing to Premier League side Chelsea in the semi-final of UEFA Champions League. Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated La Liga giants 2-0 in the second leg match on Thursday. Chelsea will next take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the summit clash.

Real are currently placed at the second spot in La Liga table with 74 points and will look to go top of the table, when they next take on Sevilla.

On the other hand, Sevilla are currently placed at the fourth spot with 70 points from 34 games. In their previous encounter, Sevilla were beaten 0-1 at the hands of Marcelino’s Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Both Real and Sevilla have faced each other 36 times, with the Spanish champions winning 34 games. Sevilla have won 11 matches and one game ended in a draw.

Ahead of the match between RM vs SEV; here is everything you need to know:

RM vs SEV Live Streaming

The match between RM vs SEV can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.

RM vs SEV Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 10 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. The game will start at 12:30 am (IST).

RM vs SEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain- Sergio Ramos or Toni Kroos

Goal-Keeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defender: Fernando, Sergio Ramos, Jules Kounde, Alvaro Odriozola

Mid-Fielder: Lucas Ocampos, Joan Jordan, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio

Forward: Youssef En-Nesyri, Karim Benzema

RM vs SEV Probable XIs:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois, Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

Sevilla Predicted XI: Bono, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna, Ivan Rakitic, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Oscar Rodriguez, Youssef En-Nesyri, Lucas Ocampos

