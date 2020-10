RM vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Spanish champions Real Madrid will face Ukranian team Shakhtar Donetsk in their UEFA Champions League group match scheduled for Wednesday October 21. The match will commence from 10:25 PM at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Spain. Both the teams are a part of Group B. The other two teams in the group include Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach. Madrid were defeated in their last La Liga match against newly promoted Cadiz and will try to get back to winning ways. Shakhtar is known as a tough team with enough experience of matching up to European giants.

Real Madrid will miss their talismanic captain Sergio Ramos who is nursing a knee injury. Martin Odegaard, Alvaro Odriozola and Eden Hazard will also not be seen on the field. As far as Shakhtar Donetsk in concerned, the availability Junior Moraes and Mykola Matviyenko is still uncertain. Maksym Malyshev, Ismaily and Serhii Kryvtsov will miss the encounter as all three of them are presently injured.

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League, Dream11 Team for Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Captain: Benzema

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk vice-captain: Mendy

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper: Courtois

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Defenders: Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Midfielders: Maycon, Casemiro, Kroos

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk strikers: Taison, Vinicius, Benzema

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid probable lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema

RM vs SHA UEFA Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk probable lineup vs Real Madrid: Trubin; Dodo, Khocholava, Bondar, Korniienko; Maycon, Patrick; Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison; Dentinho