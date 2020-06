RM vs VAL Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Real Madrid vs Valencia - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid (RM) will be up against Valencia (VAL) in their fixture in Spanish Liga ACB on Monday, June 22. Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia will be played at Pavello Municipal Font de San Lluis. In their last fixture, Real Madrid lost the match 87-83 to Burgos. Valencia, on the other hand, defeated Zaragoza 89-71. As of now, RM are at number two with 36 points from 23 matches while VAL are 7th with 24 points next to their side.

The Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia match will commence from 10 pm.

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia: RM vs VAL Dream11 Team Predictions

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Dream11 Point Guard: F.Campazzo

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Dream11 Shooting Guard: F.Causeur, J.Loyd

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Small Forward: A.Abalde

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Dream11 Power Forward: J.Mickey, A.Doornekamp

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid vs Valencia Dream11 Centre: W.Tavares, M.Tobey

Spanish Liga ACB Real Madrid Probable Lineup vs Valencia: F.Campazzo, F.Causeur, J.Mickey, W.Tavares, T.Thompkins

Spanish Liga ACB Valencia Probable Lineup vs Real Madrid: J.Loyd, A.Abalde, A.Doornekamp, M.Tobey, G.Vines