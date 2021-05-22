RM vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Villarreal: Real Madrid and Villarreal will lock horns witheach other in the last round match of La Liga on Saturday. The match starts at 09:00 pm and it will take place at Real’s famous Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Real are currently two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid and with one last round of games to go, they cannot afford to drop any points. On the other hand, if Atletico manages to win against Real Valladolid on Saturday, they would dethrone Real Madrid as La Liga champions, even if Loa Blancos win their last encounter.

Meanwhile, Villarreal is currently involved in two way race with Real Betis for the top-six finish.While Real Madrid defeated Athletic Club 1-0 in their last outing, Villarreal hammered Sevilla 4-0 in their previous match.

Both Real and Villarreal have faced each other on 39 occasions, with the Los Blancos emerging victorious 21 times. Villarreal have won four games while 14 matches ended in a draw.Real are unbeaten in their last five encounters against Villarreal, with two wins and three draws.

Ahead of the match between RM vs VIL; here is everything you need to know:

RM vs VIL Live Streaming

The match between RM vs VIL can be live-streamed on Facebook in India.

RM vs VIL Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, May 22 at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, in Madrid. The game will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

RM vs VIL Dream11 captain and vice-captain pick:

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Gerard Moreno

RM vs VIL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defender: Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Pau Torres

Mid-Fielder: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Dani Parejo, Moi Gómez

Forward: Gerard Moreno, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Predicted XI:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois; Miguel Gutierrez, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao, Alvaro Odriozola; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr, Karim Benzema

Villarreal Predicted XI: Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena; Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Manuel Trigueros; Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Moi Gomez

