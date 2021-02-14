RMA vs VAL Dream11 Predictions, La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Real Madrid will be aiming to increase the pressure on league leaders Atletico Madrid when they take on Valencia on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid drew with Celta Vigo in the last game and this has increased a lot of interest for the teams chasing the leaders and this includes Real Madrid, who are trailing their cross-town rivals by just five points heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

Valencia, on the other hand, have had to endure a tough season. They are currently 12th in the league. Javi Gracia's side have managed to win just one out of their five games, and have had difficulties finding the back of the net.

Real Madrid do enjoy a slight edge over Valencia as per the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. They have won three of their last five league meetings, while Valencia have managed two victories.

The La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid vs Valencia game will commence at 08:45 pm IST.

RMA vs VAL La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Valencia Live Streaming

Real Madrid vs Valencia match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. Viewers can live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

RMA vs VAL La Liga 2020-21, Real Madrid vs Valencia: Match Details

Sunday, February 14 – 08:45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

La Liga 2020-21, RMA vs VAL Dream11 team for Real Madrid vs Valencia

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-captain: Maxi Gomez

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass, Casemiro, Toni Kroos

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Maxi Gomez

RMA vs VAL La Liga 2020-21 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Valencia: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema

RMA vs VAL, La Liga 2020-21 Valencia possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Jaume; Jose Gaya, Ferro, Gabriel Paulista, Thierry Correia; Goncalo Guedes, Uros Racic, Carlos Soler, Daniel Wass; Manu Vallejo, Maxi Gomez