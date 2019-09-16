LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha in Pune: UP Beat Jaipur 38-32

September 16, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' live blog. UP Yoddha beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 38-32 in the first game of matchday 48 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. In the second game of the night, Telugu Titans face Dabang Delhi at the same venue.

Jaipur Pink Panthers face UP Yoddha in Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi season 7 with their spot in the top six on the line. Both, Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha, currently sit on 42 points and the winner of this contest will decide if Jaipur Pink Panthers stay ahead or UP Yoddha leapfrog them into the top six. The teams have an even record so far and the winner of this contest will walk away with bragging rights in this matchup going forward.
Sep 16, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

UP defeated Jaipur 38-32

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 32-38 UP YODDHA

 
Sep 16, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets a bonus.

Jaipur's Nilesh Salunke puts in an empty raid.

Rishank Devadiga gets a bonus.

Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Surender Gill.

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Vishal, Pavan TR.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Rishank Devadiga.

Nilesh Salunke and Surender Gill put in empty raids.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.

Surender Gill gets tackled by Amit Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid. 

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 23-34 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

UP's Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Vishal.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Pavan TR.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus and a touch on Sumit.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus and is tackled by Nitesh Kumar. Jaipur are ALL OUT!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 21-29 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

UP's Shrikant Jadhav gets tackled by Amit Hooda.

Jaipur's Sushil Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Surender Gill and Deepak Hooda put in empty raids.

Rishank Devadiga also puts in an empty raid.

Sushil Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Amit.

Rishank Devadiga in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda.

Deepak Hooda gets a bonus.

Surender Gill gets tackled by Deepak Hooda. SUPER TACKLE!

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 17-23 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.

UP's Surender Gill gets a bonus but is tackled by Vishal.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

Shrikant Jadhav gets touches on Sandeep Dhull, Pavan TR, Vishal. SUPER RAID!

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Amit, Nitesh Kumar.

Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid and so does Sushil Gulia.

Rishank Devadiga gets touches on Pavan TR, Nitin Rawal.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 13-20 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda gets a touch on Ashu Singh. 

UP's Surender Gill puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid and so does Rishank Devadiga.

Sushil Gulia gets a touch on Amit.

Shrikant Jadhav in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

Deepak Hooda gets touches on Rishank Devadiga, Ashu Singh.

Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 10-14 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Sushil Gulia puts in an empty raid.

UP's Surender Gill also puts in an empty raid.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sumit.

Surender Gill gets a touch on Vishal.

Sushil Gulia does not get a touch.

Surender Gill gets touches on Amit Hooda, Pavan TR.

Sachin Narwal gets a bonus but is tackled by Surender Gill. Jaipur are ALL OUT!

Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Sandeep Dhull.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 6-13 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

Jaipur's Nitin Rawal puts in an empty raid.

UP's Rishank Devadiga gets tackled by Sandeep Dhull.

Sushil Gulia and Surender Gill put in empty raids.

Deepak Hooda in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Nitesh Kumar.

Shrikant Jadhav puts in an empty raid.

Sushil Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Shrikant Jadhav in the DO OR DIR raid gets tackled by Nitin Rawal but he too stepped out.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 5-4 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha win the toss and select the choice of court

Jaipur's Deepak Hooda puts in an empty raid.

UP's Rishank Devadiga gets a touch on Pavan TR.

Nitin Rawal and Surender Gill put in empty raids.

Suishil Gulia gets touches on Ashu Singh, Sumit, Amit in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER RAID!

Shrikant Jadhav gets a touch on Vishal.

JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS 3-2 UP YODDHA

Sep 16, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Squad:
RAIDERS: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveer Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Shrikant Yadav, Surender Gill and Surender Singh

DEFENDERS: Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Aashish Nagar, Amit and Sumit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Arkam Shaikh, Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender and Sachin Kumar

Sep 16, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Guman Singh, Lokesh Kaushik, Milinda Chathuranga, Nilesh Salunke and Sushil Gulia

DEFENDERS: Pavan TR, Amit Hooda, Elavarasan A, Karamvir, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

ALL-ROUNDERS: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Dong Gyu Kim, Nitin Rawal, Sachin Narwal, Santhapanaselvam and Vishal

Sep 16, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Jaipur Pink Panthers UP Yoddha are tied at 2 wins apiece.

Sep 16, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha Form -

Played: 14

Won: 7

Tied: 2

Lost: 5

Win Rate: 50.00%

Best Raider: Shrikant Jadhav

Best Defender: Sumit

Sep 16, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
 

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form -

Played: 15

Won: 7

Tied: 1

Lost: 7

Win Rate: 46.67%

Best Raider: Deepak Hooda

Best Defender: Sandeep Dhull

Sep 16, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddha in the first game of the night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have gone six matches without a single victory after an exceptional start to the season and now find themselves fighting to hold onto their position in the top six. The team has had a number of their recent matches go down to the wire and will desperately be looking for a return to winning ways as they head towards their home leg.

Skipper Deepak Hooda heads their attack but the lack of a consistent second raider has seen the team fall from its earlier formidable position. Sushil Gulia came off the bench in their previous match to finish as the team's most successful raider and he might get more of a look-in on Monday.

Sandeep Dhull has been their mainstay in defence and the return of Amit Hooda in the opposite Corner saw the duo combine for 8 of the team's 9 tackle points in their previous match. They will have to keep performing at their peak and hope for support from Pavan TR and Elavarasan if they are to overcome the Shrikant Jadhav-led UP Yoddha attack.



UP Yoddha's recent form has seen them win five of their last six matches as compared to only two victories in their earlier eight matches. Shrikant Jadhav has taken over lead raider responsibilities in this period and delivered when it mattered.

Rishank Devadiga also looked to be regaining his touch as he scored 5 raid points in 11 raids in the team's previous match against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Surender Gill is another player who has shown some impressive talent on both sides of the mat, and he could be a key all-round player against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Sumit has been a rock in defence for the side and he walked away with another High 5 in their previous outing.

Skipper Nitesh Kumar, too, has been finding his rhythm again which has seen the team average 10.64 tackle points per match - the third-best in the season so far. If the duo can take care of Deepak Hooda consistently, Jaipur Pink Panthers' attack could struggle to get going on Monday.
