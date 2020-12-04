Robbie Fowler Clarifies Comment About Indian SC East Bengal Players Having Never 'Been Coached Before'

SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler clarified his statement that Indian contingent looked like they had never been coached, after their 0-3 loss against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League.

"Some Indian players look like they haven't been coached before," Fowler had said at the time, as his team are at the bottom of the Indian Super League 20202-1 points table.

Fowler said that his comments were taken out of context, in his pre-match conference ahead of SCEB's clash against NorthEast United FC.

"I obviously didn't mean to disrespect anyone. There are lots of good Indian players around, but their understanding of the game can always be better. We have a certain philosophy and we’re trying to get all our players accustomed to it. My comment has been used out of context on social media," Fowler said.

"This is a huge club and when you put that Red and Gold shirt on, you take on a massive responsibility. This is applicable for all our players, regardless of whether they are Indians or foreigners. We’re very happy with the squad and the players will get better with time. We have each other’s back," added the East Bengal manager.

Fowler said, "there are a lot of good players in India but some aren't great. I don’t want to sugarcoat anything. There are talented and technically gifted players but there needs to be better understanding of the game. I am trying to be a realist."

SC East Bengal have not scored a goal and conceded five so far in ISL 2020-21 as head coach Fowler called for consistency from his players.

"Everything is driven by results in this country. We know that results are important, but we haven’t played badly, despite not having the best of starts. For example, in our second game against Mumbai City FC, we had a great chance of going 1-0 up. We need to be more consistent and our concentration levels need to be high in terms of capitalizing on the chance," said Fowler.