Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ibiza Set for Roberto Bautista Agut Stag Weekend After All

Roberto Bautista Agut, who was supposed celebrate his bachelor party in Ibiza this weekend, will actually be able to after he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final at Wimbledon.

AFP

Updated:July 12, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ibiza Set for Roberto Bautista Agut Stag Weekend After All
Roberto Bautista Agut lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final at Wimbledon (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Roberto Bautista Agut's stag party may, after all, go ahead in clubbers' paradise Ibiza after his gallant loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic in Friday's Wimbledon semi-final.

The 31-year-old Spaniard, who was not over-awed appearing in his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final pushing Djokovic hard before losing 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, was watched from the player's box by his six friends who had originally been waiting for him in Ibiza.

Bautista Agut will marry former beauty pageant queen Ana Bodi Tortosa in November.

He said he had been touched by the friends flying from Ibiza to watch him play.

"Well, they came yesterday as a surprise," said Bautista Agut, whose bride-to-be was also watching from the box.

"Was really nice to have them in the crowd. They support me so much.

"Well, now I think I deserve some vacation. We will have some time off after that."

However, Bautista Agut, who this time last year was experiencing starkly different emotions with the sudden death of his mother Ester, said Ibiza was calling instead of the more expensive attractions of London.

"We had everything reserved from Thursday or Wednesday until Sunday," said Bautista Agut, who met his fiancee when they were teenagers.

"Well, they all knew before it was a small chance to be here, me playing in the quarter-finals.

"Well, it was nice. I think they really had a good plan.

"They spend Wednesday in Ibiza. They came to watch a good match, the semi-final of Wimbledon. "Maybe tomorrow we go back (to Ibiza).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram