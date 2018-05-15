English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Roberto Mancini Handed Daunting Task of Rebuilding Italy
Former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini was given the daunting task of rebuilding Italy's national side on Monday following their astonishing failure to qualify for the World Cup.
File image of Roberto Mancini. (Getty Images)
Rome: Former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach Roberto Mancini was given the daunting task of rebuilding Italy's national side on Monday following their astonishing failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Mancini, as had been widely predicted, was named as the new national team coach to replace the hapless Gian Piero Ventura, sacked in November after Italy missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.
The 53-year-old will begin the job - which had previously been turned down by former Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti - in the unlikely setting of a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Switzerland on May 28.
The FIGC said it had "concluded an agreement with Roberto Mancini who will hold the position of coach of the national team."
It did not give any further details other than to say he would be officially presented on Tuesday at the team's training base in Florence.
Four-times world champions Italy are at an all time low of 20th in the FIFA rankings after losing to 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in a playoff for a place in Russia.
They were eliminated in the group stage at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, although they have done better at the European Championship, reaching the final in 2012 and the quarter-finals in 2016.
One of Mancini's first decisions will be whether to recall maverick striker Mario Balotelli, who he often clashed with when the pair were at Manchester City. Balotelli has not been called up by Italy since the 2014 World Cup.
Mancini, a gifted forward in his playing days, won a surprisingly modest 36 caps for Italy and never played at a World Cup, although he was an unused member of the 1990 squad.
He began his coaching career with Fiorentina in 2001 and won the Coppa Italia in his first season even though the club was plagued by financial problems.
He then moved to Lazio but had his biggest success at Inter Milan where he won three successive Serie A titles.
That was followed by a stint at big-spending Manchester City where he won one English Premier League and one FA Cup title in four seasons.
Since then, he has coached at Galatasaray, had another less successful spell at Inter and finally a season at Zenit.
At one point, he criticised predecessor Antonio Conte for calling up naturalised players such as Brazilian-born Eder and Argentine-born Franco Vazquez.
Also Watch
Mancini, as had been widely predicted, was named as the new national team coach to replace the hapless Gian Piero Ventura, sacked in November after Italy missed out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.
The 53-year-old will begin the job - which had previously been turned down by former Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti - in the unlikely setting of a friendly against Saudi Arabia in Switzerland on May 28.
The FIGC said it had "concluded an agreement with Roberto Mancini who will hold the position of coach of the national team."
It did not give any further details other than to say he would be officially presented on Tuesday at the team's training base in Florence.
Four-times world champions Italy are at an all time low of 20th in the FIFA rankings after losing to 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden in a playoff for a place in Russia.
They were eliminated in the group stage at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, although they have done better at the European Championship, reaching the final in 2012 and the quarter-finals in 2016.
One of Mancini's first decisions will be whether to recall maverick striker Mario Balotelli, who he often clashed with when the pair were at Manchester City. Balotelli has not been called up by Italy since the 2014 World Cup.
Mancini, a gifted forward in his playing days, won a surprisingly modest 36 caps for Italy and never played at a World Cup, although he was an unused member of the 1990 squad.
He began his coaching career with Fiorentina in 2001 and won the Coppa Italia in his first season even though the club was plagued by financial problems.
He then moved to Lazio but had his biggest success at Inter Milan where he won three successive Serie A titles.
That was followed by a stint at big-spending Manchester City where he won one English Premier League and one FA Cup title in four seasons.
Since then, he has coached at Galatasaray, had another less successful spell at Inter and finally a season at Zenit.
At one point, he criticised predecessor Antonio Conte for calling up naturalised players such as Brazilian-born Eder and Argentine-born Franco Vazquez.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
-
Tuesday 15 May , 2018
Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Karnataka Elections Results Here’s What Can Happen In Now
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka
Tuesday 15 May , 2018 Karnataka Elections : Twitterati Mocks Rahul Gandhi With Tons of Memes
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Creta SUV Facelift Spotted Completely Undisguised in India Ahead of Launch
- World Champions Germany Name Injured Manuel Neuer in Provisional Squad
- One Day to OnePlus 6 Launch: Images, Price, Specifications And All You Need to Know
- Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews IPL 2018, Match 49: KKR vs RR
- Good Scripts Don't Come To Us, They Go To Bigger People: Naveen Kasturia