Roberto Martinez Hands Anderlecht Duo Jeremy Doku and Landry Dimata Maiden Belgium Call-up

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez on Tuesday called up two uncapped players for Nations League matches against Denmark and Iceland, in a first squad naming since the retirement of emblematic captain Vincent Kompany.

Kompany, capped 92 times, announced he was hanging up his boots to become full-time manager of Anderlecht last week.

The two new call-ups are Anderlecht's striking duo of Jeremy Doku and Landry Dimata.

Belgium are scheduled to play Denmark at home on September 5 before heading to Iceland three days later.

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (FC Bruges), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham/ENG), Jan Vertonghen (free agent), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha/GER), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton/ENG), Brandon Mechele (FC Bruge), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Elias Cobbaut (Anderlecht), Thomas Vermaelen (Kobe/JPN)

Midfielders: Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Tim Castagne (Atalanta/ITA), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid/ESP)), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Nacer Chadli (Monaco/FRA), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Youri Tielemans (Leicester/ENG), Dennis Praet (Leicester/ENG), Hans Vanaken (FC Bruges)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid/ESP), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA, Leandro Trossard (Brighton/ENG), Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht), Jeremy Doku (Anderlecht), Divock Origi (Liverpool/ENG), Landry Dimata (Anderlecht), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan/ITA)