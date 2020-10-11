SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData

 Live score

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Robinho Returns To Santos For Fourth Spell

Robinho Returns To Santos For Fourth Spell

Former Brazil winger Robinho returned to Santos on Saturday with a shortterm deal that will take him to his hometown club for a fourth spell.

Former Brazil winger Robinho returned to Santos on Saturday with a short-term deal that will take him to his hometown club for a fourth spell.

The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan player had been without a club since August when his deal with Turkish champions Basaksehir ended.

“This has always been my home,” Robinho said, after signing a five-month deal that takes him through to the end of the Brazilian league season. “My objective is to help on and off the pitch and get Santos in as high a place as possible.”

The 36-year old player won the Brazilian league, the Copa do Brasil and the Sao Paulo state championship with Santos in spells that began there in 2002.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 11, 2020, 8:15 AM IST
Next Story
Loading