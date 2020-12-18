News18 Logo

Robinson Leads Valparaiso Past Purdue Northwest 89-71
1-MIN READ

Robinson Leads Valparaiso Past Purdue Northwest 89-71

Nick Robinson had a careerhigh 21 points as Valparaiso beat Division II Purdue Northwest 8971 on Thursday.

VALPARAISO, Ind.: Nick Robinson had a career-high 21 points as Valparaiso beat Division II Purdue Northwest 89-71 on Thursday.

Connor Barrett had 12 points for Valparaiso (3-4). Ben Krikke added 12 points and eight rebounds. Jacob Ognacevic had 11 points. Donovan Clay had a career-high five blocks plus 9 points and seven rebounds.

Mikell Cooper had 17 points for the Pride, which played the game as an exhibition. Vincent Miszkiewicz added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Anthony Barnard had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


