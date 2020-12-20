Robinson Lifts Fresno St. Over Fresno Pacific 78-65

FRESNO, Calif.: Orlando Robinson had 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Fresno State to a 78-65 win over Fresno Pacific on Saturday.

Junior Ballard had 17 points and six rebounds for Fresno State (2-0). Isaiah Hill added 12 points and six assists. Deon Stroud had 10 points. Anthony Holland had six points and 10 rebounds.

Aamondae Coleman had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Sunbirds, whose season-opening losing streak stretched to four games. Garrett Cook added 13 points. Adrian Antunez had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com