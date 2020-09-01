Rockies Acquire Outfielder Kevin Pillar From Red Sox

DENVER: The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by acquiring Kevin Pillar from Boston in a trade-deadline deal Monday.

In exchange, the Red Sox received a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.

Pillar is joining his fourth team since being traded on April 2, 2019, from the Toronto Blue Jays to the San Francisco Giants. He signed a deal with Boston in February.

The 31-year-old Pillar batted .274 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 30 games for the Red Sox. He played a bulk of this season in right field, a spot occupied in Colorado by Charlie Blackmon.

Pillar could see some time in center field with David Dahl currently on the injured list. In 12 career games at Coors Field, Pillar has a .326 average with one homer and seven RBIs.

Pillar was originally drafted by Toronto in the 32nd round of the 2011 draft. He’s a career .261 hitter and has five seasons with double-digit steals, including 25 in 2015.

It’s the second straight day the Rockies orchestrated a trade as they remain in the postseason hunt. On Sunday, they added reliever Mychal Givens from the Baltimore Orioles for prospects and cash. Givens has allowed two runs over 13 innings this season for the Orioles. He has 19 strikeouts and two walks.

Hes a good one, Rockies manager Bud Black said. “So well use him in the back end of a game to help us win.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports