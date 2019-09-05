Rod Laver Opines Why Roger Federer is Greater Than Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Australian great and former world No.1 Rod Laver has revealed why according to him Roger Federer is great among the Big Three that includes Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic apart from the Swiss.

There is a constant debate over who out of the three is the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and time and again, people have voiced their opinions on the same. The 11-time Grand Slam champion Laver believes Federer is the best of the trio.

According to a report in Tennis World USA, Laver feels that whoever is the best in a certain era, should be considered better.

"You have got to go into the era. The era you are in, if you are the best of your era, that's as good as it's ever gonna get because no one is the best of all ever," Laver said.

Laver said Federer's number of Grand Slam titles pushes the debate in his favour. He opined that in the era of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the Swiss is the greatest.

What Laver also appreciated about Federer is the "mere fact that he loves the game, and prepared to support it and do whatever he can to make it a better game."

"In that era, I tend to feel that Roger would probably be the number one," he was reported as saying.

Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name while Nadal has won 18 and Djokovic is two behind the Spaniard at 16. Federer, who is now 38 years old, is still at the top of his game and is currently ranked No.3 in the world.

33-year-old Nadal is the world No.2 while Djokovic, aged 32, is the top ranked men's singles player at the moment.

In the ongoing US Open, both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer departed early. While Djokovic retired with shoulder injury during his pre-quarterfinal against Stan Wawrinka.

Roger Federer, who also faced lower back trouble, was ousted by Grigor Dimitrov in five sets.

Nadal remains the only Grand Slam champion in fray now and is aiming to win a fourth title in New York.

