News18» News»Sports»Rodgers Scores 27 To Lift Kennesaw St. Over Stetson 83-75
1-MIN READ

Rodgers Scores 27 To Lift Kennesaw St. Over Stetson 83-75

Spencer Rodgers had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its 14game losing streak, getting past Stetson 8375 on Saturday.

KENNESAW, Ga.: Spencer Rodgers had 27 points as Kennesaw State ended its 14-game losing streak, getting past Stetson 83-75 on Saturday.

Kasen Jennings had 17 points for Kennesaw State (4-16, 1-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood added 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had 10 points.

Rob Perry had 23 points for the Hatters (8-11, 5-7). Christiaan Jones added 15 points and 16 rebounds. Stephan Swenson had 13 points.

The Owls leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated Kennesaw State 74-61 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


