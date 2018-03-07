GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Roelant Oltmans Confirms Appointment as Pakistan Coach

Former India coach Roelant Oltmans was on Wednesday appointed as the new chief coach of the Pakistan men's hockey team for a two-and-a-half-year tenure, the Dutchman announced himself.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Roelant Oltmans Confirms Appointment as Pakistan Coach
Roelant Oltmans. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Former India coach Roelant Oltmans was on Wednesday appointed as the new chief coach of the Pakistan men's hockey team for a two-and-a-half-year tenure, the Dutchman announced himself.

Oltmans, who was in charge of Indian hockey for four years -- first as High Performance Director and later as chief coach since 2015 before his unceremonious sacking last September -- took to his official twitter handle to confirm the appointment.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), however, is yeta to officially speak on it.

"Today I can confirm an Agreement with PHF for a role as Chief Coach for the next 2.1/2 Years," Oltmans wrote on his twitter page.

It would be Oltmans' second stint with Pakistan hockey after he coached the team in 2003-2004 till the Athens Olympics, in which Pakistan finished fifth.

Oltmans was initially appointed High-Performance Director by Hockey India in 2013 but took over as head coach after the ouster of another Dutchman, Paul Van Ass, in controversial circumstances in 2015.

Oltmans' tenure as India head coach ended last September.

The appointment is considered as a crucial step in reviving Pakistan hockey after the erstwhile giants of the game failed to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Once confirmed, Oltmans will have to get down to business straightaway as Pakistan are scheduled to feature in the Commonwealth Games, Champions Trophy, Asian Games besides the World Cup later this year.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES