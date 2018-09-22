English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roelant Oltmans Steps Down as Pakistan Hockey Coach
Dutchman Roelant Oltmans stepped down from his post as Head coach of the Pakistan men’s hockey team on Saturday.
Roelant Oltmans. (Getty Images)
Dutchman Roelant Oltmans stepped down from his post as head coach of the Pakistan men’s hockey team on Saturday.
In a letter addressed to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Oltmans, according to The Express Tribune said, “I’m responsible for the performance and the results of the team, but I feel that the circumstances at present don’t create an environment where we can get the best out of the team.”
Clearly unhappy about the situation on hand, the Dutchman added: “I don’t think it is possible for PHF to change the circumstances to a level that is required from my point of view.”
Oltmans said he will remember the time spent with the team.
Oltmans, who joined Pakistan in earlier in the year after being handed the pink slip by Hockey India in 2017, leaves his post after his side finished fourth at the recently concluded Asian Games.
Pakistan lost the Bronze medal play-off to India 2-1 after losing the semi-final to a junior Japanese team.
Earlier, Saqlain, who worked with Oltmans, said that the new head coach had been successful in improving the game of the team and if they keep on working on the forward line, penalty corners, and player’s fitness then Pakistan would once again be included in one of the top teams of the world.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
