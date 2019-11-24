Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev Mexico City Match Breaks World Attendance Record
Roger Federer lost to Alexander Zverev in an exhibition match in Mexico City, which drew more than 42,000 people watching.
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mexico City: Broadcaster ESPN claimed a new world record for attendance at a tennis match on Saturday, with more than 42,000 people watching Germany's Alexander Zverev go down 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 to Roger Federer in an exhibition match in Mexico City.
That smashed an almost decade-old record of 35,681 set at an exhibition game between Belgian Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams in Belgium in 2010.
ESPN put the exact number of fans in Mexico City's bullring at 42,517.
Even before Saturday's match, Federer had announced his intention to set a new world record for attendance when he meets Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match in South Africa in February.
That duel will be staged at the Cape Town Stadium, which has a capacity of 55,000. It will also have the draw of a preceding doubles match in which Federer will partner Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Nadal will play alongside South African comedian Trevor Noah.
