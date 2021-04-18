Roger Federer Announces He Will Play in French Open

Roger Federer took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he will be playing in Paris at Roland Garros next month. So far in 2021, Federer only play in ATP 250 Doha event, where he was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winner Nikoloz Basilashvili. Ahead of the French Open, Federer will be playing in home country event in Geneva, slated from May 16-22.

“Hi everyone! Happy to let you know that I will play GenevaFlag of Switzerland and Paris Flag of France. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again," Federer wrote on Twitter.

Last year, Federer play only in the Australian Open, where he lost to eventual winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. Since then, Federer underwent two knee surgeries and returned in Doha after more than a year away from tennis.

His closest rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have not been in the best of forms as well. In Monte Carlo Masters, Djokovic was knocked out by Brit Dan Evans in the Round of 16 while Nadal fell in the quarter-final to eventual runners-up Andrey Rublev.

