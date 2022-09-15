Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Tennis, Laver Cup Will Be His Final ATP Event

Legendary Tennis player Roger Federer has announced his retirement from the sport as the upcoming Laver Cup will be his final ATP event. Federer shared a long note on his Twitter account where he expressed his feelings and said that the injuries and surgeries have been part and parcel of his life in the past three years.

The 41-year-old stated that he analysed his capacity and limits at this age and decided to take the big decision.

“To my tennis family and beyond. Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.



“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he added.

The legendary Tennis star admitted that he will continue playing the sport but not at a competitive level.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he said in the statement.

The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021 before undergoing another bout of knee surgery.

Federer is ranked amongst the greatest to play the sport as his longevity also proved it with years of excellence inside the tennis court.

The legendary player had a series of knee operations in the last couple of years which ruled him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021.

He won his first grand slam in 2003 with the prestigious Wimbledon title and didn’t look bat after that and went on to win 6 Australian Opens, 1 French Open, 8 Wimbledon and 5 US Open titles.

With 20 grand slams, he currently stands third on the list of most grand slam titles after Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who are considered his toughest rivals in recent times.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here